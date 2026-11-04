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Braves Prospect Tate Southisene Flashes the Leather in Arizona Fall League

The 20-year-old was promoted twice in 2026
Justin Binkowski|
GreenJackets infielder Tate Southisene (7) throws the ball during the Augusta GreenJackets and the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers game at SRP Park on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The GreenJackets celebrated Star Wars night with fireworks and a jersey auction. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK
GreenJackets infielder Tate Southisene (7) throws the ball during the Augusta GreenJackets and the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers game at SRP Park on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The GreenJackets celebrated Star Wars night with fireworks and a jersey auction. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Atlanta Braves

One of the Atlanta Braves' top prospects, infielder Tate Southisene, is showcasing his skills on both sides of the ball this fall.

Southisene, Atlanta's No. 3 prospect on MLB Pipeline, made an impressive defensive play in a recent Arizona Fall League game when a line drive was drilled right at the young shortstop. The liner initially deflected off his glove and went up in the air. But the 20-year-old put his quick reflexes on display by diving for the ball and completing the catch.

So far this fall, Southisene is also posting strong numbers at the plate. The 2025 first-round draft pick is hitting .341 (15-for-44) in 13 Arizona Fall League games with no homers, four RBIs, and five stolen bases. He also has 11 walks and 14 runs scored this fall. The Braves prospect certainly looks like a must-watch minor leaguer heading into the 2027 season.

What can Braves fans expect from Tate Southisene next year?

Atlanta Braves draft Tate Southisene
Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tate Southisene is drafted by the Atlanta Braves with the 22nd pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta selected Southisene with the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of high school. After playing just 15 Single-A games last year, the 20-year-old was on the fast track through the lower levels of the minors in 2026. In 90 games this season across three minor league levels, the 5-foot-11 infielder hit .278 with 12 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 45 stolen bases.

Southisene started the 2026 campaign with the Single-A Augusta GreenJackets, hitting .297 with eight homers, 30 RBIs, and 36 stolen bases in 51 games. That led to his first career promotion to High-A in June. And in 38 games with the High-A Rome Emperors, the top prospect hit .255 with four home runs, 16 RBIs, and nine stolen bases.

After under two months at High-A, Southisene was called up to Double-A at the end of July. But in his first game with the Double-A Columbus Clingstones, the young infielder fractured his right wrist when he was hit by a pitch, ending his minor league season. That likely means the first-rounder will start 2027 back at Double-A. But if he builds on his Arizona Fall League success, the Braves prospect could make his Triple-A debut next season.

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Justin Binkowski
JUSTIN BINKOWSKI

Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.

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