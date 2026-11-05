Juan Soto's Little Brother Blasts Towering Shot in Arizona Fall League

Most MLB fans know just how dangerous New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto can be at the plate. But the five-time All-Star isn't the only person in his immediate family who can launch long balls out of stadiums.

Elian Soto, a Washington Nationals prospect and Juan Soto's younger brother, recently hit his first home run of the 2026 Arizona Fall League season. The lefty-swinging slugger demolished a 1-2 pitch to right field for a majestic two-run shot, just like his older brother has done plenty of times in the big leagues.

So far in the 2026 Arizona Fall League season, the younger Soto is 3-for-16 in six games. The 20-year-old also already has five walks, which shouldn't surprise any fans who have watched his older brother display incredible plate discipline in the majors. After making his Single-A debut this year, the Nationals prospect could gain some valuable experience this fall ahead of the 2027 campaign.

Outlook on Elian Soto going into next season

Aug 27, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; A view of the Washington Nationals logo on a bat weight in the on-deck circle during the game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington signed Soto as an international free agent in January 2023. After spending the first few years of his professional career in the Dominican Summer League and the Florida Complex League, the young prospect got his first taste of Single-A action in 2026. And in 45 games with the Single-A Fredericksburg Nationals this year, the 20-year-old had a .261 batting average, a .383 on-base percentage, and a .781 OPS with three home runs and 22 RBIs.

Defensively, Soto has mostly played first base and left field so far in the minors. That versatility could come in handy for the Nationals prospect. If he keeps showcasing his ability to get on base, the organization will find a way to put his bat in the lineup. And being able to play multiple positions should make that easier, especially once he reaches the upper levels of the minors.

While the younger Soto will likely always be compared to his older brother, his professional career is already off to a much different start. Juan Soto made his MLB debut at 19. As a 20-year-old, he played 150 games in the majors and hit .282 with 34 homers and 110 RBIs. Regardless, Elian Soto should be an interesting prospect to monitor as he continues to progress through Washington's farm system.