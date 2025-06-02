Top Prospect Ryan Ritter Named Colorado Rockies Organizational Player of the Month
Infielder Ryan Ritter was named the Colorado Rockies' Organizational Player of the Month for May, the club announced Monday.
Over the course of the month, Ritter hit .381 with 12 home runs, 10 doubles, three triples, 31 RBIs, a .445 on-base percentage, .918 slugging percentage and a 1.363 OPS with Triple-A Albuquerque. He led all of Minor League Baseball in slugging percentage, extra-base hits and total bases, all while tying for first in home runs and ranking second in RBIs and OPS.
Ritter, a 24-year-old who is ranked as the No. 12 prospect and No. 1 shortstop in the Rockies' farm system, is now batting .307 with a 1.059 OPS on the season.
As for the Rockies Organizational Pitcher of the Month for May, left-hander Welinton Herrera snagged that honor. Herrera posted a 0.73 ERA, 0.486 WHIP, 20 strikeouts and two walks across 11 relief outings with High-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford.
MLB Pipeline has Herrera, 21, pegged as the No. 21 prospect in Colorado's farm system.
Both Ritter and Herrera were named to MLB Pipeline's Prospect Team of the Week in mid-May.
