San Diego Padres' Teen Prospect Gets His Name Mentioned Along with Greats in History
San Diego Padres prospect Leo De Vries undoubtedly left anyone who saw his High-A Fort Wayne TinCaps team play on Tuesday amazed.
The 18-year-old shortstop, ranked as the top San Diego prospect, hit for the cycle against the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics affiliate). On top of that, he had a second home run among his five hits and drove in eight runs.
The TinCaps needed every hit off his bat, especially his ninth-inning triple that completed the cycle and drove in two runs.
According to MLB.com, DeVries is the first minor leaguer to hit for the cycle with two homers since Colt Keith of Double-A Erie did it May 17, 2023. Since 2005. It’s been done 13 times.
At the major league level, the feat is far more rare. MLB.com reports that just seven major league players – five of them who are in the Baseball Hall of Fame -- have hit for the cycle in a two-homer game. They are:
Ed Lennox, Pittsburgh (Federal League), May 6, 1914
Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees, May 20, 1948 and July 7, 1939
Gil Hodges, Brooklyn Dodgers, June 25, 1949
Ralph Kiner, Pittsburgh Pirates, June 25, 1950
Carl Yastrzemski, Boston Red Sox, May 14, 1965
George Brett, Kansas City Royals, May 28, 1975
Greg Colbrunn, Arizona Diamondbacks, Sept. 18, 2002
MLB Pipeline ranks De Vries, a native of the Dominican Republic, as the No. 17 prospect in baseball.
Fort Wayne manager Lukas Ray said he’s been seeing great performances throughout the early season.
"Leo had some very good takes right outside the zone," Ray said. "He was ready early in the count. He was ready with two strikes. He showed tonight why we feel he's the best player in the Midwest League."
That’s quite a compliment for the young Padres prospect.
