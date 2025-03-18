San Francisco Giants Affiliate to Relocate After Stadium Battle Hits Fever Pitch
The Eugene Emeralds, the High-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are set to relocate in the coming years after a lengthy battle over their ballpark.
The following is a press release from the organization:
“After four years of extensive efforts to secure a long-term home in Eugene, the Eugene Emeralds have reached a difficult conclusion: the future of professional baseball in the Emerald Valley is coming to a certain end. The organization has explored multiple options, including a proposed stadium at the Lane County Fairgrounds and potential renovations to PK Park.”
While the Fairgrounds project came close to securing the necessary funding, the financial components did not materialize...
“Finding a suitable site, negotiating lease and completing construction is a complex process that will take time. For now, the Emeralds will continue to operate at PK Park, working closely with the University of Oregon to navigate the shared use of the facility. Our expectation is that the team will remain in Eugene beyond 2025 as we continue our search for a new home...”
The Emeralds have been affiliated with the Giants since 2021 and also had a run with them from 1959-1962. They have also been affiliated with the Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.
There are undoubtedly cities that would want to take in the Emeralds, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to keep the same geographic footprint.
Opening Day is set for April 4.
