Scorching Hot Seattle Mariners Prospect Scratched From Major League Lineup on Sunday
Seattle Mariners prospect Ben Williamson has been scratched from Sunday's series finale against the Miami Marlins for unknown reasons.
Originally in the starting lineup, Williamson was scratched, as was Rowdy Tellez. Tellez was hit by a pitch on the hand during Saturday's 14-0 win. Williamson appeared fine though, putting together a four-RBI night in the win.
The No. 13 prospect in the organization, Williamson has hit .310 through his first 11 games, also posting a .356 on-base percentage. He has one homer, seven RBIs and has played an excellent third base.
A former second-round pick (2023) out of William & Mary, Williamson has been lauded for his defensive work. However, his surging bat has been a surprise thus far. He only hit four homers in 150 career minor league games.
We will have more information on why he's been scratched as it becomes available.
The Mariners enter play on Sunday at 15-12 overall and with a share of first place in the American League West. They'll be looking for their sixth straight series win, and they've won 12 of their last 17 contests.
Prospect Logan Evans will get the start for the Seattle on the mound. He's ranked as the No. 10 prospect in the organization and will be making his major league debut. He was 1-1 at Triple-A Tacoma this year with a 3.86 ERA.
He'll be opposed by Max Meyer for Miami, who is coming off a 14-strikeout contest last time out.
The Mariners will be off on Monday.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the series win in Boston, a milestone for Julio Rodriguez, the offensive resurgence and much more, including Dylan Moore's new approach at the plate. Curtis Rogers, the pre and postgame show host on Seattle Sports 710 stops by. CLICK HERE:
WS BOUND? Buster Olney of ESPN certainly had fans excited when he mentioned Mariners and World Series in the same sentence. CLICK HERE:
ROSTER SHIFTING: In the wake of the Logan Gilbert IL news, the Mariners have made multiple roster moves. Who's in and who's out? CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.