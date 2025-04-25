ESPN MLB Insider Says You Can "Paint a Reasonable Path Where Seattle Mariners Make World Series
The Seattle Mariners beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Thursday afternoon to move to 14-11 on the season. Seattle has been red-hot, winning 11 of its last 15 games to move into a tie for first place in the American League West.
We caught up with ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney on this week's edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast to talk about the M's (before Thursday's win), and his comments are bound to have fans excited:
So the fact that the Mariners are playing well of late, I think it's a really good sign for what they could accomplish this year. And again, I think you can paint a reasonable path where the Mariners make it to the World Series because of the relative strength in the American League.
You can listen to the full interview with Olney below. He joins the podcast each Thursday.
The Mariners are the only team in baseball to never make the World Series and they haven't even been to the American League Championship Series since 2001. There's still a long way to go, but with no dominant teams (yet) in the American League, the group should have a chance to remain relevant all year.
Seattle returns home on Friday night to start a new series with the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Logan Gilbert pitches against Cal Quantrill.
The two teams will play a three-game series before the M's wrap up a quick five-game homestand with two games against the Angels.
You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.