Seattle Mariners Pitcher Logan Gilbert Placed on 15-Day Injured List
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will be out without the ace of their pitching staff for several weeks.
Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert was placed on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with a right elbow flexor strain. Right-handed reliever Casey Lawrence was also designated for assignment. The organization recalled right-handed reliever Troy Taylor and left-handed reliever Tayler Saucedo from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers in corresponding moves.
Gilbert exited his start against the Miami Marlins on Friday with "forearm tightness" after three immaculate innings where he allowed no hits, no free bases and struck out three.
Seattle's Opening Day starter said the forearm tightness popped up in warm-ups, but didn't get much worse as the game progressed. A subsequent report from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer said the team was optimistic he didn't tear his UCL, per a source.
According to a news release shared by Mariners PR, Gilbert underwent MRIs Saturday, which revealed a Grade 1 flexor strain — which is categorized as "mild," per the news release.
Gilbert won't throw for two weeks. After that time passes, he will be reevaluated to determine the next step in his rehabilitation.
Gilbert is the second Mariners starting pitcher to land on the injured list this season. George Kirby has been on the 15-day IL since the season began with right shoulder inflammation and is still several weeks away from returning.
The health of Seattle's starting rotation was one of the strengths of the team last season. It was the only rotation in baseball that had four pitchers start 30 or more games.
Losing Gilbert for an extended period of time is a big hit for Seattle. But there seems to at least be the potential for him to return this season. On the flip side, there's also the chance Gilbert could miss the season if his injury worsens or fails to improve by his reevaluation, as was the case with former Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray in 2023. He was diagnosed with a similar injury to Gilbert and ended up undergoing Tommy John surgery.
