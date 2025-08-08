Seattle Mariners 2025 Draft Pick Impresses in Minor League Debut
The Seattle Mariners are already seeing positive results less than a month after the 2025 MLB Draft.
The Mariners' 13th round pick, outfielder Aiden Taurek, made his minor league debut for the Single-A Modesto Nuts in a 9-5 loss against the Stockton Ports on Thursday.
Taurek's first game didn't result in a victory, but the former Saint Mary's product made a solid first impression.
The 21-year-old outfielder, who started at left field for the Nuts, went 3-for-4 with a run and a double. He registered a base hit in his first professional at-bat.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound outfielder was one of the key players for a Saint Mary's team that won the West Coast Conference tournament and made the regional round of the 2025 NCAA tournament. It was just the second time in program history the Gaels made the national tourney.
Taurek scored 57 runs in 62 games for Saint Mary's in 2025. He hit 21 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs with 49 RBIs. He slashed .335/.417/.598 with a 1.015 OPS.
Taurek scored 64 times in 85 games and hit 21 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs with 58 RBIs in two seasons with the Gaels. He had a career slash line of .327/.408/.591 with a .999 OPS.
Related Minor League Baseball stories
MARINERS TOP PROSPECT MAKES ASTONISHING PLAY IN DOUBLE-A DEBUT: Shortstop Colt Emerson wasted no time showing off his glove in his first contest with the Arkansas Travelers. CLICK HERE
TOP 100 MARINERS PROSPECT COULD RETURN NEXT WEEK: Outfielder Jonny Farmelo is likely days away from being activated off the injured list. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PROMOTE SEVERAL PITCHING PROSPECTS: Five minor league hurlers within the Mariners organization took the next steps in their respective careers. CLICK HERE
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.