Top 100 Seattle Mariners Prospect Could Return by Next Week
SEATTLE — One of the Seattle Mariners best prospects is set to return in the next week.
Outfielder Jonny Farmelo has been out nearly two months due to a stress reaction in his rib. He was placed on the injured list June 3 (retroactive to June 1).
Mariners general manager Justin Hollander provided an injury update on the 20-year-old prospect before the team's game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.
Hollander said Farmelo will return to the High-A Everett AquaSox this week to finish his rehab. He's been at the organization's spring training complex in Peoria, Ariz., for most of his recovery. Hollander said Farmelo could be activated as soon as this weekend or early next week.
Farmelo is one of the organization's eight top 100 prospects (No. 62 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 40 Baseball America top 100). He was one of three high school players selected by Seattle in the 2023 MLB Draft. He was drafted No. 29 overall.
Farmelo tore his left ACL while with the Single-A Modesto Nuts on June 11, 2024. He returned from that injury April 29 with the AquaSox.
Farmelo played just 15 games with Everett this year before suffering his rib injury. He scored 12 runs and hit two doubles, a triple and five home runs with 12 RBIs. He slashed .288/.348/.610 with a .958 OPS.
Farmelo could be a critically important player for the AquaSox during the 2025 Northwest League Championship Series. Everett clinched a berth to the best-of-five championship series after winning the first-half championship.
Farmelo will return to an outfield without fellow top 100 prospect Lazaro Montes, who was promoted to the Double-A Arkansas Travelers on June 24. One of the high school players Farmelo was drafted with in the first round, Tai Peete, will be in the outfield with Farmelo when he's activated off the IL.
