Top Seattle Mariners Prospect Makes Astonishing Play in First Double-A Game
The best prospect in the Seattle Mariners farm system already made an impact in his first game at the Double-A level.
Mariners No. 1 prospect, shortstop Colt Emerson (No. 15 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 14 Baseball America top 100), was promoted from the High-A Everett AquaSox to the Double-A Arkansas Travelers on Monday.
The 20-year-old middle infielder played his first game for the Mariners' Double-A club against the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday. It didn't even take a full inning for Emerson to show off his glove.
In the top of the first inning with two outs and a Frisco runner on first, Emerson made a sliding grab to field a ground ball and made a cross-diamond throw to first base for the final out.
Emerson, who Seattle selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, has made impressive strides on offense and defense this season.
On defense, Emerson entered Tuesday with a .977 fielding percentage with just nine errors in 388 total chances, 383 of which have come at shortstop.
On offense, Emerson has scored 58 runs in 90 games entering Tuesday. He's hit 16 doubles, five triples and 11 home runs with 51 RBIs. He's slashed .281/.388/.453 with an .841 OPS.
Emerson was limited to just 94 professional games before this season due to a variety of injuries. He played just 70 games with the Single-A Modesto Nuts and AquaSox last year. Emerson had a left foot fracture that kept him out for an extended period of time in 2024.
Emerson has avoided a lengthy injury this season. His ability to stay on the field has resulted in brighter flashes of the potential the Mariners and many publications see in him. His games played, triples, home runs and RBIs are all single-season career-highs.
