Seattle Mariners Activate Top Prospect From Lengthy Injured List Stint
Jonny Farmelo, the No. 61 prospect in baseball, per the latest MLB Pipeline rankings, will be back in action on Saturday night for the High-A Everett AquaSox.
One of eight Seattle Mariners prospects in the MLB Pipeline Top 100, Farmelo has only played 15 games this season, all with Everett. He missed time early in the season as he rebounded from a torn ACL suffered in 2024, and he's been on the injured list since early June because of a stress reaction in his rib.
He will hit leadoff and play center field.
AquaSox manager Zach Vincej recently joined the 'Refuse to Lose' podcast and discussed what getting Farmelo back in the fold will mean to his group.
Yeah, I'm super excited. He's a special human being. Man, so much talent and it's going to be great seeing him roam around in the outfield and hit at the top of our order and getting on base, stealing bases. He's such a great kid. He works so hard. I know he's had some some bad luck with the injury bug the last couple years, but, man, he is a great, great asset for our team and I'm looking forward to seeing him back in our clubhouse.
Still just 20 years old, Farmelo was off to a blistering start this season, hitting .288 with five home runs, 12 RBIs and a .348 on-base percentage.
After winning the Northwest League's first-half title, the AquaSox have already clinched a playoff spot, meaning we'll get to see more of Farmelo moving forward.
