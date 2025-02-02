Seattle Mariners Affiliate Posts Funny Message in Wake of Jorge Polanco Re-Signing
Earlier this week, the Seattle Mariners re-signed veteran infielder Jorge Polanco to a one-year deal worth $7.75 million. Because of incentives, the deal could reach $11-ish million and a vesting option could actually make the deal a two-year pact.
In the wake of the deal being agreed to, Seattle's High-A affiliate (Everett AquaSox), put out a funny message on social media.
Hip Hip Jorge. Polanco is back with the Mariners. Too bad his 2024 rehab appearance was not in Everett but at least we got the video to enjoy.
Polanco played just 118 games at the major league level as he battled multiple injuries in 2024. He made two rehab appearances with Everett, going 1-for-5 with a pair of walks. He also played four games with Triple-A Tacoma, hitting .333 there.
In the big leagues, Polanco had a down season, hitting just .213 with 16 homers and 45 RBI. He has reportedly played on a gimpy leg for years and recently had surgery to address the issue.
The Mariners clearly feel confident that he's healthy now and they will put him at third base in 2025.
Seattle reports to spring training in just under two weeks and we'll get a look at several top M's prospects in Peoria, Ariz. The team has invited multiple top prospects including Laz Montes, Colt Emerson and Cole Young to spring training. Seattle has one of the best farm systems in baseball, and was recently ranked as No. 1 by Keith Law of The Athletic.
Related MiLB Stories
SCHRECK THE SLEEPER: RJ Schreck, acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays last season, has been named an organizational sleeper by Baseball America. CLICK HERE:
BLAZIN' BURNS: Chase Burns, the first-round pick of the Cincinnati Reds last season, averages more than 97 MPH on his fastball, one of his best in the minor leagues. CLICK HERE:
JACKIE's MILB IMPACT: Before breaking the color barrier, did you know that Jackie Robinson had an accomplished MILB season in Montreal? CLICK HERE: