Seattle Mariners' All-Star George Kirby May Need More Minor League Rehab Starts

General manager Justin Hollander, speaking on Seattle Sports 710 on Wednesday, addressed several injury-related issues, including when Kirby could return to the rotation.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners starter George Kirby (68) delivers a pitch against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park in 2024. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners are in a very precarious situation with their starting rotation, as Bryce Miller, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby are all currently on the injured list.

At least in Kirby's case, the team is nearing a return, but when will it come?

It had been originally reported that Kirby would make one more rehab start before returning to the major league roster, but general manager Justin Hollander indicated it's possible he could have two more before coming back.

He made the comments on Wednesday during an interview on Seattle Sports 710:

George ​is ​supposed ​to ​throw ​his ​next ​rehab ​outing ​on ​the ​16th. ​We're ​kind ​of ​taking ​it ​outing ​by ​outing ​and ​seeing ​where ​he's ​at, ​how ​he ​feels. ​So, ​we'll ​see ​how ​George ​does ​on ​the ​16th ​and ​how ​he ​feels ​afterwards. ​No ​guarantee ​that ​we ​would ​activate ​him ​for ​the ​next ​start ​in ​the ​big ​leagues. ​It ​just ​depends ​on ​how ​it ​goes. ​We ​want ​to ​make ​sure ​George ​is ​ready. ​I ​said ​to ​the media scrum ​the ​other ​day, ​we ​do ​want ​to ​keep ​in ​mind ​George ​didn't ​have ​a ​spring ​training. ​So ​the ​things ​that ​you ​experience ​over ​six ​starts ​or ​seven ​starts ​in ​spring ​training, ​trying ​to ​condense ​those ​down ​into ​two ​or ​three ​starts, in a Triple-A ​environment, ​maybe ​not ​the ​smartest ​thing ​we ​can ​do ​unless ​we're ​really ​confident ​that ​he's ​good ​to ​go.

​So ​we ​want ​to ​make ​sure ​that ​we're ​being ​smart, ​playing ​the ​long ​game ​with ​George, ​who's ​got ​a ​lot ​of ​days ​in ​front ​of ​him, ​and ​we ​don't ​want ​to ​think ​about ​just ​the ​next ​big ​leaguely ​game ​in ​front ​of ​us.

Kirby has been out since March 7 with shoulder inflammation. The 27-year-old has thrown six total innings at Tacoma, striking out nine and pitching to a 6.00 ERA. He's been in the neighborhood of 95-98 mph with his fastball and has felt well afterwards.

The Mariners are currently 23-18 and lead the American League West.

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is the senior writer for “Minor League Baseball on SI’’ and the host of “The Payoff Pitch’’ podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. Follow Brady on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady.

