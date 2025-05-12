Former Seattle Mariners Broadcaster Returns to Seattle For First Time Since Joining Yankees
Former Seattle Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims will make his first trip to Seattle since leaving the M's for the New York Yankees this past offseason. Sims was hired by WFAN to take the place of John Sterling, who officially retired after last season.
Sims had been with the M's for 18 years, but he wanted to return to the East Coast to be closer to family. Sims skipped the Yankees' weekend series with the A's in order to spend more time in Seattle catching up with friends, and he posted the following on social media:
While the M's didn't have a lot of on-field success during Sims's tenure, making the playoffs just one time, they did deliver a lot of iconic moments that Sims made even more powerful because of his broadcast style. Perhaps the best moment was his call of Felix Hernandez's perfect game against the Rays in 2012.
Or maybe this call of Mitch Haniger's iconic hit during Game 161 of the 2021 season:
In Sim's absence, the Mariners made several changes to their broadcast booth for this season. Aaron Goldsmith is now full-time on the television side and pairs with Angie Mentink, Ryan Rowland-Smith and Jay Buhner at times. Mike Blowers is not back. Gary Hill Jr. is now full-time on the radio side and pairs with Rick Rizzs.
As for the on-field matchup, the Mariners enter play on Monday at 22-17 and in first place in the American League West, though they've lost three straight games.
The Yankees are 23-17 and lead the American League East.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about how he's trying to enjoy the M's success, rather than be cynical about it. Furthermore, he discusses the issues with Bryce Miller's mechanics and has some fun talking about the "Marine Layer" podcast guys throwing out the first pitch at the Everett AquaSox game this week. And, we talk with Rob Bradford of "Baseball isn't Boring" about his recent discussion with Jerry Dipoto on the state of the M's. CLICK HERE:
MAKE A RUN AT DEVERS?: Rafael Devers is disgruntled with his situation in Boston, so could the Mariners swoop in? We examine the odds. CLICK HERE:
HISTORY ON TWO FRONTS: Leody Taveras, recently acquired by the M's, put together some interesting history, both offensively and defensively, against Toronto on Saturday. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.