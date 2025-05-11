New Seattle Mariners Outfielder Makes Rare History on Both Offense and Defense Saturday
The Seattle Mariners lost their second consecutive game on Saturday, falling to the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 at T-Mobile Park.
Despite the loss, new M's outfielder Leody Taveras continued to make an impact on both sides of the ball, generating some history at the plate and in right field.
Per @MarinersPR:
--Leody Taveras went 1-for-3 with 1 RBI on a sacrifice fly in the 4th inning…he became the first Mariners player to record an RBI in each of his first 3 games with the team since Kyle Lewis recorded an RBI in his first 4 career games from Sept. 10-13, 2019.
--Taveras became the first AL right fielder to record 6 putouts in the first 3 innings of a game since Tom Brunansky for the Twins at Exhibition Stadium vs. TOR on Sept. 29, 1982 (h/t ROOT Sports).
Taveras was claimed by the Mariners off waivers from the Texas Rangers on Tuesday and has started all three games since joining the roster.
A six-year veteran of the Rangers and M's, Taveras is a lifetime .240 hitter. He helped the Rangers win the World Series in 2023 and is known as a solid defender and a plus runner.
He figures to be a mainstay in the lineup until Victor Robles gets back from the injured list, sometime around the All-Star break. Furthermore, Luke Raley is out until at least the middle of June.
The Mariners will be back in action on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Blue Jays at 1:10 p.m. PT. Bryce Miller pitches against Jose Urena.
