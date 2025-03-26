Brady's Spin: Seattle Mariners Send Right Message to Clubhouse with Cal Raleigh Contract
After an offseason full of turbulence, the Seattle Mariners have finally sent the right message to their clubhouse.
By signing star catcher Cal Raleigh to a new, six-year contract on Tuesday, the Mariners have done more than just lock up one of the best backstops in the league: They've told the clubhouse that they are ready and willing to do what it takes to win.
And after an offseason of inactivity, that's the right message to send.
After missing the playoffs last season by just one game, it seemed reasonable to expect the M's to go out and try to add the missing pieces over the winter, and while they brought in Donovan Solano and Jorge Polanco, they sat out the big portions of free agency, letting Pete Alonso, Juan Soto and Alex Bregman go by without even a single known offer.
It would certainly be fair at that point for the current crop of players to question the organization's commitment to winning, and those questions were only heightened when former Mariners player Justin Turner spoke to Bob Nightengale of USA Today during spring training.
In signing Raleigh, the M's have shown homegrown players that they are willing to take care of them if they perform, and they've also shown that they are willing to spend big dollars if necessary.
In turn, Raleigh has sent a message back, proving that he believes in what the organization is building and that he wants to remain in this city and this clubhouse.
The only question that remains: Who else will the Mariners lock up to drive home the point? And who else in that clubhouse will show the same loyalty as Raleigh?
The Mariners open play on Thursday night at 7:10 p.m. PT against the Athletics.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he reacts to the Mitch Haniger release from all angles. Did Haniger actually want to be released? Then, Brady makes his prediction for the Mariners in 2025 and talks with former big-leaguer Dan Winkler, who works at Driveline Baseball, a Washington-based company. CLICK HERE:
WHAT DID BRASH SAY? Matt Brash made his first Cactus League appearance of the season on Monday. Here's what he had to say about his first game action since 2023. CLICK HERE:
FANS REACT TO RALEIGH: After the Mariners came to an agreement with Cal Raleigh, fans and media members took to their keyboards for reaction. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.