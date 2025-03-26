Seattle Mariners Star Julio Rodriguez Led All of Spring Training in Awesome Category
If the Seattle Mariners are going to make the playoffs in 2025, superstar outfielder Julio Rodriguez will have to be a driving force in the effort.
Rodriguez, 24, is a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger winner, but he's coming off a down year by his standards. He hit .273 with 20 homers and 68 RBI, but he battled some frustrating inconsistency and a mid-season ankle injury.
However, the hope is that a full year of coaching under Dan Wilson, Edgar Martinez and Kevin Seitzer will unlock Rodriguez's full potential and allow him to carry the lineup, which he's certainly capable of.
And if his spring training is any indication, he could be in for a big year. His 23 RBIs led all players in spring training. Rodriguez connected for five home runs in the Cactus League, including two grand slams.
The biggest issue for the M's in 2024 was a tepid offense and Rodriguez coming out of the gate strong would go a long way toward fixing that issue this season. The Mariners made it a point to get him more at-bats in spring training with the hope that he will enter the season with some momentum. He hit .239, but he amassed 46 at-bats in total. Several M's regulars had over 50.
The Mariners will open up the regular season on Thursday night with the first of four games against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PT as Logan Gilbert pitches against Luis Severino.
Mariners on SI will have on-site coverage all year from T-Mobile Park.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he reacts to the Mitch Haniger release from all angles. Did Haniger actually want to be released? Then, Brady makes his prediction for the Mariners in 2025 and talks with former big-leaguer Dan Winkler, who works at Driveline Baseball, a Washington-based company. CLICK HERE:
WHAT DID BRASH SAY? Matt Brash made his first Cactus League appearance of the season on Monday. Here's what he had to say about his first game action since 2023. CLICK HERE:
FANS REACT TO RALEIGH: After the Mariners came to an agreement with Cal Raleigh, fans and media members took to their keyboards for reaction. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.