Seattle Mariners Claim Outfielder Off Waivers, Option Him to Triple-A Tacoma
The Seattle Mariners added another outfielder to their ranks in the minor leagues.
The Mariners claimed outfielder Jacob Hurtubise off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday and optioned him to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. He was designated for assignment by the Reds on June 14.
Hurtubise, 27-years-old, was originally selected by Seattle in the 39th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of United States Military Academy. He didn't sign with the Mariners when he was drafted and instead signed a minor league contract with Cincinnati on July 17, 2020. He made his major league debut for the Reds in 2024.
Hurtubise has played 12 games in the majors this year. He's scored three runs and has hit .083 with a .350 OPS. In 41 games games in the big leagues with Cincinnati, he's scored 10 runs and has hit a double and a triple with four RBIs and has slashed .167/.291/.212 with a .503 OPS.
In 34 games with the Reds' Triple-A Louisville Bats, he's scored 21 runs and has hit four doubles with eight RBIs and he's slashed .144/.336/.186 with a .522 OPS.
The Mariners have been hit with injuries to the outfield this season. Starting outfielder Victor Robles is out until September with a fractured his left shoulder he suffered April 6, Luke Raley has been out since April 29 with a right oblique strain and Seattle claimed outfielder Leody Taveras off waivers from the Texas Rangers on May 7 and sent outright to the Rainiers on June 13.
Barring a setback, Raley will return to the major league roster soon and Hurtubise will provide some depth to the Triple-A roster, and is a potential emergency option if outfield injuries continue.
Related Minor League Baseball stories
MARINERS PITCHING PROSPECT TEDDY MCGRAW IMPRESSES IN HIGH-A DEBUT: The former third-round draft pick had a solid debut in his first outing with the Everett AquaSox. CLICK HERE
PROMISING MARINERS PITCHING PROSPECT PROMOTED TO HIGH-A: The Mariners 2023 third-round draft pick Teddy McGraw will make his way to the High-A level after dealing with the latest in several career arm injuries. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PREDICTED TO DRAFT DOMINANT COLLEGE SOUTHPAW: The Athletic's Keith Law predicted the Mariners to use the No. 3 pick to select LSU left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson. CLICK HERE