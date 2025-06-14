National Publication Predicts Seattle Mariners to Draft Dominant Southpaw Pitcher
The Seattle Mariners will have many options available to them with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Seattle has been predicted to take players ranging from the best pitchers and hitters currently competing at the NCAA College World Series to the best prep prospects in the country.
The Athletic's Keith Law, in a recent mock draft published Thursday, predicted the Mariners to pick left-handed LSU pitcher Kade Anderson when the draft begins July 13.
Law had the following assessment on Seattle potentially selecting Anderson in the 2025 draft:
Right now Anderson is going somewhere in the top four picks. I think Seattle would take Anderson even if Liam Doyle is on the board.
Anderson is ranked as the No. 3 2025 draft-eligible prospect according to MLB Pipeline, which has the following scouting report on him:
Anderson's fastball plays much better than its velocity (sitting 92-94 mph, touching 97) because it carries past bats up in the strike zone. He used an upper-70s downer curveball as his main breaking pitch as a freshman but since has switched to a high-spin mid-80s slider that has the makings of a plus offering. He also employs a mid-80s changeup with fade and sink that has become a true weapon as he has used it more often.
Anderson has plus grades on his fastball, slider, changeup and control according to MLB Pipeline. LSU and Anderson, a 20-year-old sophomore, is currently competing in the NCAA College World Series. They'll play their first game of the national championship bracket against Arkansas at 4:00 p.m PT on Saturday.
As of Saturday, Anderson has a 3.58 ERA with 163 strikeouts in 103 innings pitched across 17 starts.
