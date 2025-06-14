National Publication Predicts Seattle Mariners to Draft Dominant Southpaw Pitcher

Kade Anderson (@LSUbaseball) stellar on the bump. Living 92-94; T95 & spots to both. 85-87 SL w/ teeth landed at will. Low-80s hook has sharp depth. Flashing mid/high-80s CH. 4 pitches Starter upside & arsenal; fills it. ‘25 elig @PG_Draft pic.twitter.com/HL3lghXTx2