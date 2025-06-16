Seattle Mariners Pitching Prospect Teddy McGraw Impresses in High-A Debut
One of the Seattle Mariners most intriguing pitching prospects had a solid showing in his first High-A outing.
Right-handed pitcher Teddy McGraw started his first game for the Everett AquaSox in a 13-1 win against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Sunday. The 2023 third-round draft pick started the game and threw three innings. He struck out four batters, walked one and allowed no hits. He threw 38 pitches — 26 for strikes.
The 23-year-old pitcher has been plagued with arm injuries since he was drafted. McGraw was in the middle of his recovery from Tommy John surgery when Seattle selected him out of Wake Forest. It was the second Tommy John recovery of his career. His first was in high school. McGraw was considered a first-round talent by most evaluators, but his list of injuries caused his fall to the third round.
McGraw made his professional debut last season with the Single-A Modesto Nuts. He made four starts and posted a 4.15 ERA with eight strikeouts in 8.2 innings pitched. He was shut down after his outing Aug. 22 with a right flexor strain. That injury kept him out until May 13 this season. He made his season debut for the Mariners' Arizona Complex League team.
After McGraw's start with the AquaSox he has a 2.25 ERA and has fanned 13 batters in 12 innings across six outings (five starts) in the ACL and Everett.
McGraw (No. 17 Seattle prospect, per MLB Pipeline) has displayed the talent that made him coveted in 2023 in the few opportunities he's had to get on the field.
