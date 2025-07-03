Seattle Mariners Could Regret Trading Right-Handed Pitching Prospect
Tampa Bay Rays prospect Brody Hopkins will represent the American League at the Futures Game on July 12, and if he continues to show out, he could make the Seattle Mariners regret trading him.
The M's traded Hopkins to the Rays last summer in the deal that brought Randy Arozarena to Seattle, and he's put together a very solid season in the Rays organization to earn this trip to the Futures Game.
Per MLB Pipeline:
Acquired from the Mariners in last year’s Randy Arozarena deal, Hopkins is settling in with the Rays, posting a 3.64 ERA with 85 strikeouts and 41 walks in 71 2/3 innings with Double-A Montgomery. He sits in the mid-90s with his heater and says he’s moved away from a sweeper to favor a cutter and curveball in his arsenal.
Hopkins, 23, is the No. 6 prospect in the Rays organization. The M's drafted him in the sixth round of the 2023 draft out of Winthrop and he debuted in the organization in 2024. He went 4-3 in 18 starts with Single-A Modesto before getting traded in July.
The Mariners and Rays have teamed up on several trades in the Jerry Dipoto-era, with the M's acquiring Luke Raley, Mallex Smith, Alex Colome, Denard Span, Diego Castillo and others. The M's have traded the likes of Jose Caballero and Mike Zunino to the other side.
The Futures Game is just the start of the All-Star week festivities, as the Home Run Derby will happen on Monday, July 14. The All-Star Game will happen on July 15.
