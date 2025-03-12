Seattle Mariners Cut Top Prospects From Big-League Spring Training, Re-Assign to MiLB Camp
With just over two weeks to go until Opening Day, the Seattle Mariners are whittling down the roster at spring training.
After a handful of roster moves earlier this week, the M's made more notable cuts on Wednesday.
Per @MarinersPR
Spring Training Roster Moves:
Re-assigned to minor league camp:
Colt Emerson, INF
Austin Kitchen, LHP
Sauryn Lao, RHP
Casey Lawrence, RHP
Lazaro Montes, OF
The @Mariners Spring Training roster is now at 51 players (37 on 40-man + 1 60-day IL + 13 NRI)
Lawrence can be a valuable depth piece for the organization, but Emerson and Montes are the two biggest names on this list.
Emerson is the No. 20 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, while Montes is No. 42. Both players showed well in their taste of big-league spring training, with Emerson going 2-for-17 and Montes going 5-for-13 with two home runs. While Emerson's batting average is low, he hit the ball extremely hard, lacing a home run of his own in one of his final games.
Both players will be participating in the Spring Breakout game for the Mariners on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians top prospects and both could be fast risers through the M's system.
Emerson got as high as High-A Everett last season and figures to start there again in 2025, but once he gets to Double-A Arkansas, all bets are off. Montes played 51 games for Everett and also plans to start there again, though he should be in Arkansas soon enough.
He's just 20 years old. Emerson is 19.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he talks about the recent injuries to Mitch Garver and George Kirby, as well as the injury situation around baseball. Furthermore, Brady remembers the 2020 "COVID Mariners" as we hit the five-year anniversary of sports shutting down. Also, M's prospect Grant Knipp stops by after being named to the "spring breakout roster." He's a two-way prospect, making him one of the more unique prospects in the M's system. CLICK HERE:
DEBT OF GRATITUDE: The Mariners could have dominated the airwaves for all the wrong reasons this week, but the Seahawks decided to reclaim the spotlight. They should be thankful for that. CLICK HERE:
ROWDY DETAILS: The contract details - and deadlines - for Rowdy Tellez are out. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.