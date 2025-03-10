The Seattle Mariners Owe the Seattle Seahawks a Debt of Gratitude After Wild Week
Last week, the Seattle Mariners were in the crosshairs for all the wrong reasons. With just three-ish weeks to go until Opening Day, we had former M's player Justin Turner criticizing ownership for lack of spending, then we had current players anonymously agreeing with him in a piece by Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.
Then, we got Jerry Dipoto speaking to The Athletic, rather unnecessarily, which incited a new-wave of anti-Dipoto sentiment from Mariners fans.
Now, some people think that those stories would have ceased to matter come this week, but I disagree. As someone who has done sports talk radio for a decade, the professionals know how to stretch a story and how to stretch a narrative.
In a generally slow time of the year, those conversations could have continued and taken the focus even further away from the field for the Mariners, who open up the regular season in just 17 days.
Enter the Seattle Seahawks, who have re-assumed all the talking points and allowed the Mariners controversial-ish stories to recede into the night.
On Friday night, the Seahawks traded starting quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. Then, they traded star receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday. This came after Metcalf requested a trade and the team released franchise legend Tyler Lockett late last week as well.
The "what happened," the "where are they going" and the "are they rebuilding or not" storylines will now dominate the Seattle airwaves. Usually, baseball is fighting football for air time, but in this case, the Mariners should be thrilled that the Seahawks went back and grabbed it. Now, the focus can be on just baseball once again.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he talks about the recent Justin Turner comments and their impact, as well as the Jerry Dipoto interview in The Athletic. Also, former All-Star Sean Casey of the MLB Network stops by to talk about his memories of the 2001 All-Star Game in Seattle, hitting coach Edgar Martinez, and the Turner comments. CLICK HERE:
MUNOZ CATCHING EYES: Andres Munoz was named as one of the Top 10 players drawing positive attention this spring, per ESPN. CLICK HERE:
RETURNING: Jorge Polanco told the Seattle Times why he wanted to come back to Seattle this offseason. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.