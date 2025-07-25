Seattle Mariners Did Everything Right When it Comes to Josh Naylor Trade
On Thursday, the Seattle Mariners acquired All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks for pitching prospects Ashton Izzi and Brandyn Garcia.
Garcia, a hard-throwing left-hander, made his major league debut earlier this week. He features an upper-90s fastball and a solid slider. Both players were ranked in the 13-16 range of the latest MLB Pipeline rankings.
While both players could end up being good pitchers, this is a move the Mariners needed to make, and a move they shouldn't regret making in the future. I discussed this further on the most recent edition of the 'Refuse to Lose' podcast:
We all love prospects, but at some point you've got to be willing to take a risk. And look, as far as the prospects go, I like prospects. I've always been a fan of prospects, and I believe that building internally is the best and most sustainable way to win. Over the last 15 years, I think it's been pretty proven that a homegrown core is what gets you to the promised land more often than not. I don't want to burn the farm system down for rental players, but as far as this goes, I have absolutely no regrets in trading Ashton Izzi and Brandyn Garcia.
Of course they run the risk of being excellent. Of course they do. And you run the risk of it burning you in the future. But as far as I'm concerned, the Mariners did, or didn't do, the things that I didn't want them to do. They did not touch the top 10 of their prospects. We all love prospects, but at some point you've got to be willing to take a risk. There's two goals when it comes to the farm system.: That guys matriculate to the majors and help you, or guys are used for deals. And the Mariners were able to accomplish the latter without taking away from the top end. You have to be happy with this. As far as I'm concerned.
