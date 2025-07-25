Minor League Baseball

Seattle Mariners Did Everything Right When it Comes to Josh Naylor Trade

Look, I love prospect hoarding as much as the next guy, but this was a good move for the M's.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor bats against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Chase Field in Phoenix on July 23, 2025.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor bats against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Chase Field in Phoenix on July 23, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
On Thursday, the Seattle Mariners acquired All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks for pitching prospects Ashton Izzi and Brandyn Garcia.

Garcia, a hard-throwing left-hander, made his major league debut earlier this week. He features an upper-90s fastball and a solid slider. Both players were ranked in the 13-16 range of the latest MLB Pipeline rankings.

While both players could end up being good pitchers, this is a move the Mariners needed to make, and a move they shouldn't regret making in the future. I discussed this further on the most recent edition of the 'Refuse to Lose' podcast:

We ​all ​love ​prospects, ​but ​at ​some ​point ​you've ​got ​to ​be ​willing ​to ​take ​a ​risk. And ​look,​ as ​far ​as ​the ​prospects ​go, ​I ​like ​prospects. ​I've ​always ​been ​a ​fan ​of ​prospects, ​and ​I ​believe ​that ​building ​internally ​is ​the ​best ​and ​most ​sustainable ​way ​to ​win. ​Over ​the ​last ​15 ​years, ​I ​think ​it's ​been ​pretty ​proven ​that ​a ​homegrown ​core ​is ​what ​gets ​you ​to ​the ​promised ​land ​more ​often ​than ​not. ​I ​don't ​want ​to ​burn ​the ​farm ​system ​down ​for ​rental ​players, ​​but ​as ​far ​as ​this ​goes, ​I ​have ​absolutely ​no ​regrets ​​in ​trading ​Ashton ​Izzi ​and ​Brandyn ​Garcia. ​

Of ​course ​they ​run ​the ​risk ​of ​being ​excellent. ​Of ​course ​they ​do. ​And ​you ​run ​the ​risk ​of ​it ​burning ​you ​in ​the ​future. ​But ​as ​far ​as ​I'm ​concerned, ​the ​Mariners ​did, ​or ​didn't ​do, ​the ​things ​that ​I ​didn't ​want ​them ​to ​do. ​They ​did ​not ​touch ​the ​top ​10 ​of ​their ​prospects. ​We ​all ​love ​prospects, ​but ​at ​some ​point ​you've ​got ​to ​be ​willing ​to ​take ​a ​risk. ​There's ​two ​goals ​when ​it ​comes ​to ​the ​farm ​system.: ​That ​guys ​matriculate ​to ​the ​majors ​and ​help ​you, ​or ​guys ​are ​used ​for ​deals. ​And ​the ​Mariners ​were ​able ​to ​accomplish ​the ​latter ​without taking ​away ​from ​the ​top ​end. ​You ​have ​to ​be ​happy ​with ​this. ​As ​far ​as ​I'm ​concerned.

You can listen to the full podcast in the player below:

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is the senior writer for “Minor League Baseball on SI’’ and the host of “The Payoff Pitch’’ podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. Follow Brady on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady.

