Seattle Mariners' Emerson Hancock Dominates in Minors, is Big League Call-Up Imminent?
Seattle Mariners prospect Emerson Hancock had an excellent start in Triple-A for the Tacoma Rainiers on Saturday night.
He helped lead the Rainiers to a victory over the Sacramento River Cats by tossing 4.2 solid innings. He struck out seven and walked none while giving up one run on four hits. He threw 52 strikes against 26 balls for the outing.
While nothing has been confirmed by the Mariners, Hancock could be in line to come back and make another big-league start next week. The Mariners had an off day on Thursday and have another off day on Monday, meaning they could skip the start entirely that belongs to the No. 5 spot in the rotation, but they could also give it to Hancock or let Logan Evans make his major league debut.
Hancock began the year in the rotation for the injured George Kirby and made one start on March 31 against the Detroit Tigers. In that start, he failed to get out of the first inning, getting knocked around for six earned runs. He was sent down to Tacoma following the outing. Lifetime, Hancock is 4-5 with a 5.40 ERA at the big-league level.
He's fared better in the minors, going 28-14 with a 3.68. He's a former first-round pick (2020) of the Mariners out of the University of Georgia.
The Mariners will finish out a series with the Texas Rangers on Sunday before traveling to Cincinnati for a new series with the Reds (Tuesday-Thursday). The Rainiers will finish out their series with the River Cats before being off on Monday as well.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he discusses more about the win over the Astros and what this could mean for Julio Rodriguez. Furthermore, he talks about where the roster should go after injuries to Ryan Bliss and Victor Robles. We also have an exclusive chat with Cal Raleigh's father, Todd, about Cal's contract extension and we talk with Dr. Michael Fu, an orthopedic surgeon and shoulder expert, on what's up for Victor Robles. CLICK HERE:
JR AT AUGUSTA: Ken Griffey Jr., arguably the greatest player in M's history, is serving as a credentialed photographer for the Masters at Augusta National. CLICK HERE:
SNOW DELETES APOLOGY: After tweeting an insensitive comment about Victor Robles after his injury on Sunday and then deleting it, former Giants first baseman JT Snow apologized, and then deleted that too. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.