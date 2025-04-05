Seattle Mariners First-Round Pick Jurrangelo Cijntje to Start First Professional Game
One of the most intriguing prospects in the minor leagues, and the Seattle Mariners first-round selection in the 2024 MLB Draft, is set for his organizational debut.
Mississippi State product and switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje will start for the Mariners' High-A affiliate, the Everett AquaSox, in a game against the Spokane Indians at 5:09 p.m. PT on Saturday at Avista Stadium in Spokane, Wash.
Cijntje is the first legitimate ambidextrous starting pitching prospect in years. And he's looked impressive in the limited looks he's received.
Cijntje pitched two innings for Seattle in the Spring Breakout game against the Cleveland Guardians on March 14. He struck out two batters in two innings pitched, walked two batters and allowed one run (unearned) on two hits. In his Spring Breakout outing, he got out the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, Travis Bazzana, twice. He forced a groundout with his left arm and struck him out with his right.
Cijntje's unique ability as a switch-pitcher already makes him a top prospect. He's seen as better from the right side, but he's gifted from both. He touched 99 mph in the Spring Breakout game with his right arm. His fastball touches the mid-90s with his left arm. He has unique offerings with both arms.
Cijntje's two years in the Southeastern Conference with Mississippi State and his maturity cleary gave the Mariners the confidence in starting him with the AquaSox at Funko Field. That ballpark is considered hitter-friendly, which will make it interesting to see how Cijntje does in his first year in the minors. He did not pitch in affiliated ball after getting drafted last year.
Cijntje is ranked Seattle's No. 9 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and the organization's No. 11 prospect according to Baseball America.
