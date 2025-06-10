Seattle Mariners Get Very Positive Injury Update on Top Prospect
The Seattle Mariners received some positive injury news on Tuesday when it was reported that top prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje is scheduled to start on Wednesday night for High-A Everett.
The AquaSox put the information out on social media themselves.
Cijntje, a top 100 prospect in the sport, was removed from his start on May 31 with arm discomfort and has not pitched sense. He was listed as the scheduled starter on June 7, but did not make that start.
A first-round pick of the Mariners in 2024 out of Mississippi State, he's gone 4-3 with a 4.57 ERA through 12 games (nine starts). A switch-pitcher, Cijntje has a higher ceiling with his right arm, where he can hit the upper-90s with his fastball and features a devastating slider.
He is the No. 88 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, and joins Colt Emerson, Cole Young, Harry Ford, Jonny Farmelo, Felnin Celesten, Michael Arroyo and Lazaro Montes as M's farmhands in the Top 100.
At the major-league level, the Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 33-32 and losers of six of their last seven games. They lost Monday night on a devastating walk-off grand slam courtesy of Josh Naylor in the bottom of the 11th inning.
The Mariners will play the Arizona Diamondbacks again on Tuesday with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. Logan Evans, recently re-called from Triple-A because of an injury to Bryce Miller, will be on the mound against Brandon Pfaadt.
Arizona enters play at 32-34 and in fourth place in the National League West.
