BREAKING: Seattle Mariners to Re-call Rookie Pitcher as Injury Strikes Rotation
MONDAY NIGHT: Evans will start on Tuesday, and Miller will hit the injured list.
MONDAY AFTERNOON: Seattle Mariners rookie Logan Evans is with the team in Arizona, according to multiple reports, including one from Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710.
While it's all just speculation at this point, his mere presence suggests that the team could be close to bringing him back onto the major league roster. Perhaps he could be getting ready to take the place of Bryce Miller, who is scheduled to start Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Miller has battled discomfort and ineffectiveness all season, so perhaps the team could be looking to skip a start to give him a breather, or perhaps another injured list stint could be coming. He's dealing with a bone spur in his right elbow and was on the injured list for elbow inflammation already.
Evans, 23, has made six starts for Seattle this season, going 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA. He just threw an eight-inning gem against the Washington Nationals in his final start before getting sent back to Triple-A Tacoma at the end of May (May 27). He was up in the big leagues previously because of injuries to George Kirby and Logan Gilbert, the latter of which is still out with a Grade 1 flexor strain.
The Mariners will be back on the field on Tuesday night against the D-backs with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. Right-hander Bryan Woo will start for the Mariners while righty Brandon Pfaadt goes for Arizona.
Woo has been excellent this season, going 5-3 with a 3.07 ERA. He's looking like he could make his first All-Star team this season.
