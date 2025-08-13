Seattle Mariners Given Surprisingly Low Farm System Ranking By MLB Pipeline
Earlier this week, MLB Pipeline released the newest edition of its Top 100 prospects. The Seattle Mariners, who are currently tied for the American League West lead at 67-53, lead the pack with nine Top 100 prospects.
However, the M's were given just the third-best farm system ranking overall, which seems odd, given the high number of individual standouts.
Which teams ranked higher?
The Dodgers, who won the World Series in 2024, check in at No. 1. They have just five Top-100 prospects in all, led by Josue De Paula (No. 12), but the outlet is impressed by their four-Top 100 outfielders.
The Twins, who sold off key players like Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Chris Paddack, Willi Castro and Ty France, check in at No. 2. They also have five Top-100 prosepcts, led by Walker Jenkins (No. 14).
What do they say about the Mariners?
Sure, Cole Young graduated and they traded away six top 30 prospects at the Trade Deadline. But nearly all of the rest of their Top 100 guys took steps forward this year, and two arms from the 2024 Draft (Sloan and Cijntje) were added as the year went on. Folding in (Kade) Anderson from the Draft gives the Mariners nine Top 100 players, by far the most in baseball.
The Mariners' list
Colt Emerson (No. 11, Double-A), Anderson (No. 22, ACL Mariners), Lazaro Montes (No. 29, Double-A), Harry Ford (No. 40, Triple-A), Ryan Sloan (No. 42, High-A), Michael Arroyo (No. 61, Double-A), Jonny Farmelo (No. 83, High-A), Jurrangelo Cijntje (No. 95, Double-A) and Felnin Celesten (No. 97, Single-A) make up the Top 100 list for Seattle.
Ford is the closest to major league-ready, and could appear in the big leagues by September.
Seattle will play the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday at 3:35 pm. PT.
