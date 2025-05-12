Seattle Mariners' Group of Top Prospects Makes History Not Seen Since 2012 at High-A Everett
Three Seattle Mariners prospects teamed up to make some awesome recent history on Sunday afternoon for the High-A Everett AquaSox, though it hasn't officially counted yet. Huh?
Brandon Eike, Jonny Farmelo and Colt Emerson hit back-to-back-to-back homers as the AquaSox played the Tri-City Dust Devils. The game was actually suspended and will be finished on June 10, so the team's stats haven't been updated yet.
Per Pat Dillon, the AquaSox radio broadcaster, on social media:
The last time the @EverettAquaSox had back-to-back-to-back home runs was August 12, 2012 (also a Sunday) in Spokane. The trio was (in order) Mike Zunino, Taylor Ard and Patrick Kivlehan. Frogs beat the Indians 7-6 in 12 innings. Zunino was called up to AA Jackson after the game.
Farmelo (No. 82) and Emerson (No. 19) are both on the MLB Top 100 prospects list and appear to be a big part of the future in Seattle.
Emerson, selected in the first round of the 2023 draft out of the Ohio high school ranks, has two official homers, but this homer will be a third when the game is completed. A shortstop and a third baseman, he is projected to make his major league debut in 2026.
Farmelo has been on a tear lately, hitting four official (eventually five) homers and (eventually eight) seven RBIs. He tore his ACL last summer with the Low-A Modesto Nuts and just made his season debut last week. He's projected to make his major league debut in 2028, as he's just 20 years old, but he could force the M's hand sooner if he keeps playing like this.
Eike, 23, was a 13th-round pick out of Virginia Commonwealth in 2023. This would stand to be his first homer of the season.
The AquaSox are off on Monday.
