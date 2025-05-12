Seattle Mariners' Group of Top Prospects Makes History Not Seen Since 2012 at High-A Everett

The last time the @EverettAquaSox had back-to-back-to-back home runs was August 12, 2012 (also a Sunday) in Spokane. The trio was (in order) Mike Zunino, Taylor Ard and Patrick Kivlehan. Frogs beat the Indians 7-6 in 12 innings. Zunino was called up to AA Jackson after the game. https://t.co/WGI1pcxUDw