Could the Seattle Mariners Make a Run at Trading For The Disgruntled Rafael Devers?
The situation involving the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers is a mess. There's a lot to going on, but let's just keep it simple and to the basics:
1) Devers was given a 10-year, $313.5 million extension before the 2023 season. That money does give him a degree of clout in the organization and comes with a degree of respect owed.
2) Craig Breslow, the current chief baseball officer of the Red Sox, is not the guy who gave him that deal: Chaim Bloom was. So Breslow may not feel the same allegiances to him or his sensibilities.
3) It's understandable why Devers has been upset. He was moved off his longtime third base position in spring training to accommodate Alex Bregman's signing, and is clearly still bitter about being made a full-time DH. For a player making that kind of money, still in his age 28 season, to be moved off your primary position has to be insulting. And furthermore, Bregman has an opt-out after the 2025 season, so to make Devers leave his position for a guy who may only be there for a year? Also insulting.
4) The team has now asked him to move to first base because of an injury to Triston Casas, and he doesn't want to move again. By not moving to first base, Devers does come off looking selfish and not like a team player.
This has all led some to speculate that Devers will be traded by the team, including Chris Rose of Jomboy Media.
So the question can everyone's mind: Can the Seattle Mariners get involved in a potential Devers trade?
The short answer? No.
While a nice idea, this simply doesn't make a lot of sense, on any level.
1) The Red Sox are in a World Series window. Trading a three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger just doesn't seem to make a lot of sense from their end. Even as ugly as it is now, they are better served just trying to figure it out.
2) The money. The Mariners are being praised for freeing up $3.5 million to bring in Leody Taveras, but they aren't bringing in Devers and the almost $300 million remaining on his contract.
3) The prospects. The Mariners have top prospects to trade, but the surplus is in the middle infield department (Cole Young, Colt Emerson, Michael Arroyo, Felnin Celesten). But unfortunately, that's where Boston's surplus is too. Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer, coupled with Trevor Story and possibly Ceddanne Rafaela, are already creating a log jam in Boston, so they may just not need what the M's have to offer. And if Seattle were to step outside of those prospects and trade Lazaro Montes or Jonny Farmelo, they'd be leaving their outfield depth thin.
So, while this is a nice idea, it just doesn't make a lot of sense.
