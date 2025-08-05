Seattle Mariners Infielder Scratched From Minor League Lineup, Fueling Speculation
Seattle Mariners infielder Ben Williamson, who was just sent down to Triple-A Tacoma, was scratched from the Rainiers lineup on Tuesday, fueling speculation about what it means for the M's.
Popular M's content creator Ben Ranieri of 'Sea Level' used a curious emoji to describe the situation while @MarinerMuse said he hopes this is "nothing," implying that he hopes Williamson is not coming back to Seattle in order to cover for an injury.
The Mariners just acquired Eugenio Suarez at the trade deadline and plan to play him at third base moving forward, which is why Williamson was sent down on Thursday. A popular player, Williamson is an excellent defender and a contact hitter. He was hitting .253 with one home run at the time of his demotion. He had an OPS+ of just 77.
He's hitting .258 for Tacoma, but he's only spent 16 games at Triple-A.
We'll keep you posted as we learn more about the situation with Williamson - or with the Mariners. Seattle begins a crucial three-game set with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night and comes in at 60-53 overall.
With that record, the M's are in second place in the American League West, just three games behind the Houston Astros. Furthermore, they are tied with the New York Yankees for the second wild card spot in the AL, and 1.5 games ahead of the Texas Rangers, who are just outside the mix.
The M's will send Bryan Woo to the mound on Tuesday against Davis Martin.
