Seattle Mariners Infielder Falls Out of Baseball America Top 100 Rankings
Baseball America released the updated version of its Top 100 prospect list on Monday, and the Seattle Mariners have eight prospects in the Top 100.
With one of the deepest farm systems in baseball, the M's are positioned well to make a run both now, and in the future.
The M's Top 100 rankings
Player
Prospect Rank
Colt Emerson, SS (Double-A)
13
Kade Anderson, P (ACL Mariners)
31
Lazaro Montes, OF (Double-A)
37
Jonny Farmelo, OF (High-A)
38
Michael Arroyo, 2B (Double-A)
60
Ryan Sloan, P, (High-A)
67
Harry Ford, C (Triple-A)
77
Jurrangelo Cijntje, P (Double-A)
92
While having eight top 100 prospects is certainly a good thing, there is a name conspicuously missing from the list: Infielder Felnin Celesten. The 19-year-old switch-hitter is currently playing at Single-A Modesto, hitting .275 with five home runs, 50 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. He has an on-base percentage of .341.
Cause for concern?
Well, the goal is to see your players move up, not down, so any time a player drops, there's at least an alarm that goes off in your head. However, Celesten is so young, and he's still so far away from the major leagues, that there's plenty of time for him to reestablish himself.
For instance, Ford fell out of the Top 100 earlier this season, and is clearly back now. Good seasons will do that for you, and Celesten will have a chance to make his presence felt at High-A in 2026.
Noteworthy
Anderson's insertion is important, given that the team just drafted him No. 3 in the July draft. The Mariners have already said he could be a fast riter through the farm system, and he could be ready to earn a rotation spot in 2027.
The Mariners are currently 66-53 at the major league-level, just 0.5 games back in the American League West.
