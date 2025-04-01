Seattle Mariners Place Several High-Profile Prospects on High-A Roster to Start Year
The Seattle Mariners and their Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, are already several games deep into 2025.
The rest of the Mariners farm teams, the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A), Everett AquaSox (High-A) and Modesto Nuts (Low-A) will all begin their respective seasons on April 4.
The Travelers released their roster on Monday, and the AquaSox followed suit Tuesday.
Several top 100 prospects will return to Everett after ending their years with the club in 2024. Infielders Colt Emerson (No. 20 MLB Pipeline, No. 16 Baseball America), Michael Arroyo (No. 97 MLB Pipeline, No. 77 Baseball America) and outfielder Lazaro Montes (No. 42 MLB Pipeline, No. 97 Baseball America) will all be back in the Pacific Northwest to begin 2025.
Joining the trio of top 100 players will be two highly-touted prospects that likely aren't too far away from being recognized as top 100 players themselves.
Seattle's 2024 first-round pick, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje, and 2023 first-round selection Tai Peete (outfielder) will both start 2025 in Everett.
Cijntje hasn't pitched in a minor league game for the Mariners, which makes it somewhat shocking that he will begin the season in High-A. He pitched two innings for Seattle in the Spring Breakout game against the Cleveland Guardians on March 14. He threw two years at Mississippi State before he was drafted.
Fellow 2024 selections Brock Moore (pitcher), Brandon Eike (infielder), Anthony Donofrio (outfielder) and Josh Caron (catcher) will join Cijntje on the AquaSox.
Peete will make his High-A debut after playing 115 games in Modesto. He hit .269 with seven home runs, 71 RBIs and 45 steals in 2024. He had a three-hit performance in the Spring Breakout game.
The Mariners have built a solid winning culture among their farm teams the last several years. Modesto and Arkansas are both coming off league championships. On paper, Everett's roster looks good enough to find its own postseason success in 2025.
The AquaSox will begin their season against their in-state rivals, the Spokane Indians, at 6:35 p.m. PT on April 4 at Avista Stadium in Spokane, Wash.
