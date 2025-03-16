Seattle Mariners Make Additional Roster Moves on Sunday, Cut Two More Top Prospects
As the Seattle Mariners continue to get closer and closer to Opening Day, they've made two additional roster moves on Sunday.
The team announced that they have re-assigned infielders Cole Young and Ben Williamson to minor league camp, signaling that neither player will make the Opening Day roster. There are now 43 players left in spring training camp.
It always seemed unlikely that either player would make the Opening Day roster, but there was a groundswell of support for Young's candidacy at the beginning of spring. However, a sore arm limited his ability to play defense early in camp and his bat never really got going, either.
Young hit just .190 (4-for21) with no homers and one RBI. He's currently ranked as the No. 49 prospect in baseball and No. 3 in the M's system, per MLB Pipeline.
Now 21, he hit .271 for Double-A Arkansas last season as the Travelers won the Southern League championship. He also posted a .369 on-base percentage. He had nine home runs and 57 RBIs.
The 24-year-old Williamson is a solid .281 hitter in the minor leagues, but he's known as a better defender, and he's never played above Double-A. Furthermore, he has just four professional home runs and 70 professional RBIs. His slugging percentage in the minors is sub-.400. He's currently ranked as the No. 13 prospect in the organization.
Both players are predicted to make their major league debuts this season, but it just won't be at the outset. They are both likely to debut at Triple-A Tacoma, which begins its season on March 28.
