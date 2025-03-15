Inside The Mariners

Is the George Kirby Injury More Troublesome For Seattle Mariners Than Originally Thought?

The Mariners have said that Kirby's shoulder inflammation is really nothing to be concerned about, but Buster Olney of ESPN provided a cautionary tale on the most recent edition of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners starter George Kirby (68) delivers a pitch against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park in 2024.
Seattle Mariners starter George Kirby (68) delivers a pitch against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park in 2024. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
One week ago, the Seattle Mariners announced that ace starting pitcher George Kirby will begin the year on the injured list because of right shoulder inflammation.

Now, the Mariners expressed no concerns over his shoulder and said that his MRI came back clean, which is good news, of course.

But is there still something to worry about? Well, speaking on the most recent edition of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney provided some context and said it's somewhere in the middle of "big deal" and "no deal at all."

I ​think ​it's ​somewhere ​in ​between. ​I think it absolutely is, ​for ​the ​Mariners, who ​just ​seemingly have such a slim ​margin ​for ​error, ​you've ​got ​to ​get ​as ​much ​production ​out ​of ​your ​big ​guys. ​And ​he's ​one ​of ​their ​big ​guys, an ​All-​Star. ​And I say this: My ​experience ​in ​covering ​baseball ​for ​a ​lot ​of ​years ​is ​when ​teams ​tell ​you, ​'yes, ​it's ​no ​problem, ​we ​think ​he's ​going ​to ​be ​fine, ​and ​they'll ​come ​back., they ​don't ​really ​know.​

​Because ​one ​pitch ​or ​one ​strain ​in ​his ​rehab, ​and ​suddenly ​something ​changes. ​Look ​at ​the ​Yankees ​with ​Gerrit ​Cole, ​right? ​He ​hurt ​his ​elbow ​in ​spring ​training ​last ​year. ​The ​biggest ​indicator ​of ​injuries ​to ​come ​are ​past ​injuries. ​But ​the ​Yankees ​picked ​up the ​last four ​years ​of ​his ​contract ​after ​Gerrit Cole ​initially ​opted ​out. ​Then ​the ​Yankees ​said, ​'we'll ​still ​take ​you ​at ​4 ​times ​36 ​for ​$144 ​million ​for the ​next ​four ​years'. ​And ​then ​he ​blows ​out ​in ​spring ​training. ​Despite ​the ​fact ​that ​he ​looked ​good ​in ​the ​outings ​up ​till ​then. ​I ​hope ​that ​George ​Kirby's ​going ​to ​be ​okay. ​Shoulders ​can ​be ​less ​predictable ​than ​elbow ​injuries ​can ​be. ​And ​look, ​the ​Mariners ​need ​him. ​And ​so ​you ​hope ​that as ​he ​works ​his ​way ​back that there ​are ​no ​setbacks.

An All-Star in 2023, Kirby is 35-26 lifetime with a 3.43 ERA. He went 14-11 a season ago.

The Mariners begin the season on March 27 at home against the Athletics.

You can listen to the full Buster Olney interview below:

