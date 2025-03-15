Seattle Mariners Lose Veteran Pitcher, Open Up Spot on 40-Man Roster as a Result
The Seattle Mariners lost right-handed pitcher Seth Martinez in an apparent waiver claim on Saturday.
First, the Mariners PR team announced that Martinez had been claimed off waivers by the Miami Marlins.
Now, there was some confusion as to how we got to this point, as we never heard of Martinez being designated for assignment. Then, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times pointed out that a player can be placed on waivers without being DFA'd, though we never heard anything about Martinez being put on waivers, either.
Regardless, this is the end of the line for Martinez in Seattle. The 30-year-old righty is a four-year veteran of the Houston Astros who helped the Astros win a World Series ring in 2022. Lifetime, he's 6-6 with a 3.93 ERA. He made a career-high 44 appearances for Houston a season ago.
He had been fighting for one of the last spots in the Mariners' bullpen, but now the M's will look elsewhere.
In addition to opening the battle for the final bullpen spot, this also opens up a 40-man roster spot, which the M's will have to think about how to use.
Rowdy Tellez seems like the most plausible answer, as he's gotten significant time this spring and can provide useful at-bats at first base or designated hitter. However, if the M's want to keep that spot for a pitcher, perhaps it opens up a spot for someone like Shintaro Fujinami, who is in camp on a minor league deal.
Jesse Hahn is also an option.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he talks about the latest George Kirby injury update, the battle for the final roster spots and more, including Randy Johnson showing up at camp. Also, our Mariners on SI reporter Teren Kowatsch stops by, live from Peoria. CLICK HERE:
WIDE OPEN AL: After the injuries to Gerrit Cole and Grayson Rodriguez, the American League is now wide open for the Mariners to have more opportunities for postseason play. CLICK HERE:
ROWDY DETAILS: The contract details - and deadlines - for Rowdy Tellez are out. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.