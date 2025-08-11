Seattle Mariners Make Recent History in Latest MLB Pipeline Prospect Rankings
The Seattle Mariners made history not seen in the last six years on Monday, as MLB Pipeline released its latest Top 100 rankings.
Our actual Farm System Rankings will come out later this week, but one note might stand out when looking at individual organizations: the Mariners lead the way with nine Top 100 prospects. That’s the most by any club on a preseason or midseason list since the Padres boasted 10 at the start of the 2019 season.
Colt Emerson, Kade Anderson, Lazaro Montes, Harry Ford, Ryan Sloan, Michael Arroyo, Jonny Farmelo, Jurrangelo Cijntje and Felnin Celesten are all in the Top 100, with Ford serving as the closest-to-MLB ready prospect. The catcher could be up in September of this season as the M's chase their first playoff berth since 2022.
Emerson, Montes, Cijntje and Arroyo are all playing in Double-A, making up one of the best rosters in the entire minor league ecosystem. Sloan and Farmelo are in High-A and Celesten is at Single-A Modesto.
Anderson, who was just drafted No. 3 in the MLB Draft out of LSU, has been assigned to the Arizona Complex League Mariners, but he won't pitch in a game until next season. The Mariners have said he could act as a quick riser through the system and he could even debut in 2026.
At the big-league level, the Mariners are 66-53 and in second place in the American League West, just 0.5 games back of the Houston Astros.
They'll take on the Orioles on Tuesday afternoon.
