Seattle Mariners Make Roster Move That Keeps Vital Arm in System on Tuesday
After being designated for assignment, the Seattle Mariners have announced that right-hander Casey Lawrence has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.
It's a solid move that keeps Lawrence in the system, providing depth and insurance to both the starting rotation and bullpen.
Lawrence, 37, has made three appearances for the M's this year, earning a win over the Houston Astros just a few weeks ago. He's 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in five innings. He's struck out no one in those five innings.
A five-year major league veteran, Lawrence made his debut in 2017 with the Toronto Blue Jays before appearing in games for the Mariners in 2017 and 2018. He appeared in games for Toronto (2022) and the St. Louis Cardinals (2023) before getting back to the Mariners this season.
Lifetime, he's 5-4 with a 6.63 ERA.
In the minors, Lawrence is 0-0 with a 4.35 ERA for Tacoma this year. He started 29 games for Tacoma last season, going 11-11 with a 5.95 ERA.
Because of an injury to George Kirby, some short starts from Luis Castillo and Logan Gilbert, and multiple extra-inning games, the Mariners' bullpen has been heavily taxed so far this season, and Lawrence's ability to throw multiple innings is a great luxury for the organization to have.
The M's brought up youngster Sauryn Lao to take Lawrence's spot on the roster on Sunday before the series finale against the Blue Jays.
As 12-10, the Mariners will open up a new series on Tuesday afternoon against the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is 3:45 p.m. PT.
