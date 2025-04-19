ESPN MLB Insider Explains How Seattle Mariners' Star Cal Raleigh is Viewed Around League
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Friday night at 10-9 overall and in second place in the American League West. The M's have won three straight series and captured seven of their last nine games and are now playing their best baseball of the young season.
Part of the reason for the turnaround? The play of Cal Raleigh. The "Big Dumper" has homered six times in his last six games and is one off the MLB leaderboard with eight big flies. In addition to his power, he also shepards the M's pitching staff and won the Platinum Glove in the American League a year ago.
We caught up with ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney on this week's "Refuse to Lose" podcast to discuss Raleigh and his perception around the league:
"...We did a Top 10 ranking of catchers in baseball earlier this year and the three names that I got back consistently from evaluators were Adley Rutschman, who people believe that he, talent wise, might be the best guy. William Contreras of the Brewers, who turned out to be the No. 1, and Cal Raleigh, because he does so many things so well. And when you have a plus player at catcher, it's a big advantage for the team."
You can listen to the full interview with Olney below. He joins the podcast each Thursday morning and you can always find it on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
The Mariners will take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday afternoon at 4:07 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he discusses the series win over the Reds and the M's key trait and characteristic. Furthermore, he dives deeper into Dan Wilson's managerial mistake on Thursday and talks about his fear with Luis Castillo. Also, Ty Dane Gonzalez from "Locked on Mariners" joins the show before the M's get to Toronto. CLICK HERE:
SAUCEDO TAKES SHOTS AT OKC: Playing in Oklahoma City as a member of the Rainiers, Tayler Saucedo took the opportunity to lament that the Seattle SuperSonics now reside there. Here's what he had to say. CLICK HERE:
FEAR WITH LUIS: Luis Castillo struggled on Tuesday night and Brady Farkas wonders if this is just par for the course with him now. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.