Official Scoring Change Gives Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh Even Better Updated Stats

4/17 @Mariners at @Reds



T5 Cal Raleigh is now credited with an RBI single, instead of reaching on a fielder error by shortstop Elly De La Cruz. As a result, one run in the inning is now earned to Brady Singer



