Official Scoring Change Gives Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh Even Better Updated Stats
Seattle Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh is so hot at the plate right now that he can get a hit without even playing a game.
Per a notice from the @ScoringChanges social media account, Raleigh is now being credited with an extra hit in the April 17 contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Raleigh hit a looper in the infield that went under the glove of Elly De La Cruz. It was originally ruled an error after it scooted into center field. The Mariners went onto win the game in extra innings.
The change moves Raleigh's batting average from .233 to .244 and ups his RBI total from 15 to 16. As of this posting, the change has been reflected on MLB.com but not on Baseball Reference.
Raleigh, 28, is also tied atop the MLB home run leaderboard with nine. He hit a home run in Sunday's win over the Toronto Blue Jays and is in a position to challenge last year's career-high home run total of 34. In addition to his offensive performance, he's one of the best defenders in baseball. He won the Gold and Platinum Glove Awards last season.
The Mariners are 12-10 this season and enjoying an off day on Monday before opening up a new series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday afternoon.
First pitch is set for 3:45 p.m. PT as Brayan Bello pitches for Boston against Bryce Miller. Bello will be making his first start of the season after being on the injured list with a shoulder problem. Miller is 1-2 with a 3.43 ERA.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he discusses the series win over the Reds and the M's key trait and characteristic. Furthermore, he dives deeper into Dan Wilson's managerial mistake on Thursday and talks about his fear with Luis Castillo. Also, Ty Dane Gonzalez from "Locked on Mariners" joins the show before the M's get to Toronto. CLICK HERE:
KELENIC IN THE NEWS: Jarred Kelenic is in the news for all the wrong reasons following his horrendous baserunning mistake on Saturday for the Braves. CLICK HERE:
HOW IS CAL PERCEIVED? ESPN MLB Insier Buster Olney joins us the "Refuse to Lose" podcast to talk about Cal Raleigh's importance to the M's and how he's perceived around the league. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.