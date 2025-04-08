Seattle Mariners Minor League Slugger Named Northwest League Player of The Week
The Seattle Mariners High-A affiliate, the Everett AquaSox had an eventful first season-opening series against the Spokane Indians.
The AquaSox traveled to Avista Stadium in Spokane, Wash., over the weekend and took the series two games to one.
The Mariners' 2024 first-round draft pick Jurrangelo Cijntje made his pro debut Saturday and shined. But one of the team's more established prospects reaffirmed why he's a top 100 player.
Lazaro Montes (No. 42 MLB Pipeline, No. 95 Baseball America) was named the Northwest League Player of the Week for his performance in Everett's series against Spokane. He hit .429 (3-for-7) with four runs, a triple, a home run, two RBIs, five walks and a stolen base. He had a 1.835 OPS. He reached base nine times in 13 plate appearances.
Montes' home run came in his second at-bat of the first game of the series. He reached base safely in eight consecutive plate appearances to begin the season. He grounded out in the ninth inning in Game 2 against the Indians to end the streak.
Montes played 116 games in 2024 — 65 with the Low-A Modesto Nuts and 51 with the AquaSox. He struggled in his first full month in Everett in July, but bounced back the following month. He hit .411 with seven homers and 21 RBIs in August after hitting .188 with no home runs and for RBIs the month before.
Montes was in Seattle's major league camp as a non-roster invitee for most of spring training. The biggest concern for him going as a prospect was his strikeout numbers. Through Cactus League action and the series against Spokane, Montes has shown an increased level of plate discipline many scouts were looking for from him.
Montes still needs to be tested at the hitter-friendly Dickey-Stephens Park — home to the Mariners' Double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers. But if he keeps on his current pace, it won't be long until Montes makes his debut for the defending Texas League champions.
