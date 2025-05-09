Seattle Mariners' Most Big-League Ready Prospect Continues Scorching Stretch at Triple-A
Seattle Mariners top prospect Cole Young stayed red-hot on Thursday night, going 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Triple-A Tacoma. Over his last five games, Young is 10-for-19 with two home runs. Though he's out to a sluggish .226 average for the season, he's hitting .357 in May (10-for-28).
The No. 3 prospect in the organization, Young was the No. 21 overall pick in the 2022 Draft out of the Pennsylvania high school ranks. A middle infielder, he's expected to make his debut later this season, per MLB Pipeline. That same service ranks him as the No. 44 prospect in the game.
He's still just 21 years old and is part of a vaunted group of middle infield prospects for the M's, including Colt Emerson and Michael Arroyo, who are playing at Single-A Everett, and Felnin Celesten, who is at Low-A Modesto.
Young is a career .273 minor league hitter who helped Double-A Arkansas win the Texas League title last season.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
More than in any other area, Young may have progressed the most last year defensively, becoming rangier at shortstop to give more confidence he can play there long-term. He’s sure-handed, has good reactions and makes up for what’s mostly an average arm with accuracy and a quick release. He’ll keep playing on both sides of second base, though, to give the big league club options for when they think he’s ready to contribute.
At the big-league level, the Mariners are 22-14 and leading the American League West by three games entering play on Friday. They'll play the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night while Tacoma plays Sacramento.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about how he's trying to enjoy the M's success, rather than be cynical about it. Furthermore, he discusses the issues with Bryce Miller's mechanics and has some fun talking about the "Marine Layer" podcast guys throwing out the first pitch at the Everett AquaSox game this week. And, we talk with Rob Bradford of "Baseball isn't Boring" about his recent discussion with Jerry Dipoto on the state of the M's. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC STREAK: Randy Arozarena will enter play on Friday with a 30-game on-base streak, which is the longest streak for the M's since Teoscar Hernandez in 2023. CLICK HERE:
WHAT's UP WITH BRYCE? Bryce Miller has struggled so far this season, and we think we've found a mechanical flaw. What's our thought? CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.