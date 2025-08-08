Seattle Mariners Officially Add Top Draft Pick to Minor League Roster
The Seattle Mariners have officially added top draft pick Kade Anderson to a minor league affiliate roster, assigning him to the Arizona Complex League Mariners.
That was noted on social media by @MiLBMariners:
While it's exciting to see Anderson on an official roster, don't get too excited, as he's not slated to make his organizational debut until the 2026 season.
Taken with the No. 3 pick in this July's draft, Anderson is the highest-drafted Mariners player since Mike Zunino in 2012.
Anderson led LSU to the National Championship this season, as they swept Coastal Carolina in the College World Series finals. He led the nation in strikeouts with 180 in 119.0 innings. He posted a 12-1 record and a 3.18 ERA.
Given that he's already pitched in the SEC - and dominated - there's certainly a chance that Anderson could be a fast riser through the M's system. Seattle's top pitching prospect currently is right-hander Ryan Sloan, who is pitching at Single-A Modesto. Seattle hasn't had a regular lefty in its rotation since Marco Gonzales in 2023.
If Anderson is able to rise fast, he could help alleviate concerns about the future of Seattle's rotation. Luis Castillo is a free agent after the 2027 season, as is Logan Gilbert. George Kirby is a free agent after 2028. Might Anderson be ready to take one of their spots eventually?
MLB Pipeline has yet to update its Top 100 prospect rankings after the draft, but Anderson could certainly find himself in the Top 100 alongside eight other M's prospects.
