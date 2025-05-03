Seattle Mariners Option Hard-Throwing Reliever to Triple-A in Surprise Roster Move
The Seattle Mariners made a massive roster move on Saturday morning, announcing that Matt Brash is being activated before Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers. In a corresponding move, Troy Taylor is being sent back to Triple-A.
Brash missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last April.
The 26-year-old Brash has some of the best stuff in baseball and led the majors in appearances (78) in 2023. He struck out 107 batters in 70.2 innings that year as the Mariners missed the playoffs by one game. He's made six rehab appearances with Triple-A Tacoma, pitching to a 8.44 ERA in 5.1 innings. He's struck out five and walked two. He's given up nine hits and six runs (five earned).
While maybe not initially, he should pair with Andres Munoz at the back-end of the bullpen to make a dynamite 1-2 punch. Gabe Speier should also factor into the mix, perhaps with Collin Snider.
It is somewhat surprising to see Taylor sent down, as he was supposed to be a big part of the team's bullpen this season also. He began the year on the injured list after suffering a lat strain in spring training, and has made just four appearances, pitching to a 12.00 ERA across them. He surrendered a home run and a single in Friday's 13-1 win over the Rangers.
He made his major league debut last season, pitching to a 3.72 ERA in 21 games.
The Mariners will take on the Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. PT. The Rainiers will continue their series against the Las Vegas Aviators (Athletics).
