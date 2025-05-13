Seattle Mariners' Outfielder Could Reportedly See Big Jump in Next Prospect Rankings
MLB Pipeline released a slight tweak of its Top 100 prospect rankings on Sunday night as a result of three players graduating out of the Top 100.
The outlet is scheduled to release a full update at the midseason mark after the MLB Draft, and when they do, there's a good chance that Seattle Mariners' prospect Jonny Farmelo could shoot way up.
Currently ranked as the No. 82 prospect in baseball, Farmelo was identified as a possible riser on Tuesday.
The 2023 29th overall pick tore his right ACL after only 46 games last year and didn’t make his 2025 debut until April 29. But he’s been red-hot since joining High-A Everett with four homers, a .781 slugging percentage and 1.124 OPS in seven games. The typical small-sample warnings apply; Farmelo’s seven contests have come at Eugene and Everett -- the two most homer-happy ballparks in the Northwest League. But if this is a sign that Farmelo -- a plus-plus runner -- has developed better than average power, he could have plenty of rocket fuel in the second half.
Farmelo actually hit a fifth home run on Sunday, but it hasn't counted yet because the game was suspended and will be completed on June 10.
Farmelo is one of nine Mariners' prospects in the MLB Top 100 which gives them the most in baseball. He's joined by Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes, Cole Young, Jurrangelo Cijntje, Ryan Sloan, Harry Ford, Felnin Celesten and Michael Arroyo.
Everett will be back in action on Tuesday night while the Mariners will host the Yankees at 6:40 p.m. PT.
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the M's recent struggles and why he's still not worried yet. Then, he talks about the problems with the starting rotation and how its hurting the rest of the operation. Finally, we are joined by former Mariners coach and three-time World Series champion Scott Brosius, who talks about his career and his time in Seattle.
WELCOME BACK, DAVE!: Former broadcaster Dave Sims, who left the M's after 18 seasons, is back in town for the first time since taking the New York Yankees' radio job.
HISTORY ON TWO FRONTS: Leody Taveras, recently acquired by the M's, put together some interesting history, both offensively and defensively, against Toronto on Saturday.
