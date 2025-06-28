Seattle Mariners Pitching Prospect, 2024 Draft Pick Placed on Injured List
The Seattle Mariners used the 2024 MLB Draft to bolster the pitching depth in the farm system. They took 15 hurlers with their 20 picks in last year's draft. One of the most promising pitchers among that crop was placed on the injured list on Friday.
Right-handed pitcher Christian Little, who's been with Seattle's Single-A Modesto Nuts this year, was placed on the 7-day injured list Friday. There was no word on the specifics or severity of the injury.
The Nuts brought up fellow right-handed starter Chia-Shi Shen from the Arizona Complex League in place of Little in the starting rotation.
The 21-year-old was picked in the 11th round of last year's draft out of Louisiana State (LSU). Little has a 4.76 ERA this season with 55 strikeouts in 51 innings pitched across 12 starts this season.
Little had six strikeouts in three of his last four starts. That stretch included two six-inning quality starts on June 7 and 14.
Little has received compliments from several top figures in the Mariners front office during the offseason and spring training. Baseball America had the following scouting report on Little before he was drafted:
Little has a five-pitch mix of quality offerings starting with a riding fastball that averaged 94-95 mph and has been up to 99. He developed an upper-80s cutter in college that has become a large part of his arsenal and accounted for nearly a third of his pitch usage in 2024. ... Little has an unusual profile given his quality stuff and age for a senior—he turns 21 just before the draft—but there’s exciting upside potential still for a team who can help him gain more consistency.
