Top 100 Seattle Mariners Prospect Michael Arroyo Launches First Double-A Home Run
One of the most well-regarded prospects in the Seattle Mariners farm system checked off a career first on Thursday.
In the Double-A Arkansas Travelers' 4-3 loss against the Amarillo Sod Poodles, 20-year-old second baseman Michael Arroyo hit his first career home run in Double-A. It was a solo shot to left field in the top of the eighth that tied the game 3-3.
Arroyo (No. 76 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 63 Baseball America top 100) was promoted to Arkansas from the High-A Everett AquaSox on Tuesday with fellow top 100 prospect Lazaro Montes. Montes was also moved up from Everett. He hit his first home run at Double-A on Wednesday.
Arroyo has played three games with the Travelers entering play on Friday. He's hit .400 (4-for-10) with four runs, a double, a home run and two RBIs since being promoted.
Arroyo, who was signed by Seattle as an international free agent out of Colombia on Jan. 15, 2022, has been one of the most notable risers in the organization's farm over the last two seasons. This year, Arroyo has scored 45 times in 68 games, including his 65 games in High-A, with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 41 RBIs. He has a slash line of .274/.427/.524 with a .951 OPS. His 15 home runs with the AquaSox were the second-most in the Northwest League behind his teammate, Montes (18).
Arroyo also hit 23 home runs across 120 games with the Single-A Modesto Nuts and Everett last season. His homers were the most in the minor leagues for players 19-years-old or younger.
Arroyo represented Colombia in the 2025 World Baseball Classic qualifying round, and could be on the team's roster for the 2026 WBC.
Arroyo is projected for a 2026 call-up, according to MLB Pipeline.
