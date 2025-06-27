Seattle Mariners Prospect Harry Ford Isn't Being Called up For Now
One of the Seattle Mariners best minor league players won't make his major league debut, at least for now.
Top 100 prospect Harry Ford was scratched from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers' scheduled game against the Round Rock Express on Thursday. The Mariners brought Ford up to the taxi squad ahead of a series against the Texas Rangers beginning Friday after backup catcher Mitch Garver exited Thursday's series finale against the Minnesota Twins.
Garver, who was playing catcher Thursday, left the game in the bottom of the fifth\ after a foul ball ricocheted into his jaw. According to a report from Seattle Times reporter Tim Booth, Garver said he was feeling better on Friday and that there was "no structural damage" to his jaw. A roster move involving Ford isn't expected, but he is still on the taxi squad, per the report.
Another report from Seattle Sports' Shannon Drayer said that Garver was dealing with a "jammed jaw" and that the swelling has gone down with his bite back to normal.
The 22-year-old Ford has scored 40 runs in 60 games in his first season with Seattle's Triple-A affiliate this season. He's hit 12 doubles and eight home runs with 43 RBIs and has slashed .311/.426/.469 with an .895 OPS.
Ford (No. 60 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 98 Baseball America top 100) is the most experienced player among the Mariners' crop of top 100 talent. He was picked in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Since then, he's competed in the MLB All-Star Futures Game twice (2023, '24) and was a part of the Great Britain roster in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
Despite his experience in the team's farm system and how well he's playing in Tacoma, he's been blocked from the major league roster due to Cal Raleigh and Garver both being on the roster.
Related Minor League Baseball stories
MARINERS PROMOTE INTRIGUING PITCHING PROSPECT TO SINGLE-A MODESTO: Chia-Shi Shen, who signed with the Mariners in 2024, will be headed to the California League to play for the Modesto Nuts. CLICK HERE
MARINERS TOP 100 PROSPECT MICHAEL ARROYO HITS FIRST DOUBLE-A HOME RUN: The Mariners middle infield prospect showed off his power in just his third game with the Arkansas Travelers. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PITCHING PROSPECT RYAN SLOAN REACHES IMPRESSIVE MARK IN LATEST START: The Mainers 2024 second-round draft pick has had a solid stretch for the Single-A Modesto Nuts. CLICK HERE
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.